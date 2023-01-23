Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic did not like the way a fan slapped him from behind as he was making his way out of the playing court after Sunday’s 112-98 home loss to Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Luka Doncic did not appreciate this fan slapping his back after the Mavs' loss to the Clippers 😳 pic.twitter.com/wFPVZXnmO3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 23, 2023

If this were on another day, Luka Doncic might not even pay that slap any attention, but he was obviously not in the mood in this instance, considering that the Mavs just suffered a bitter loss to the Clippers. We’ll never know whether that fan had any intention of really hurting Luka Doncic or whether he simply miscalculated the amount of Newtonian force needed to make proper contact with an NBA player. Either way, cameras don’t lie and it was clear that Luka Doncic did not appreciate the gesture.

Luka Doncic led the Mavs against the Clippers with 29 points on 9-for-21 shooting from the field. He added 10 rebounds and four assists to his day. Tim Hardaway Jr. and Spencer Dinwiddie chipped in 22 and 21 points, respectively, but perhaps what hit Dallas harder was the anemic production of its bench. Mavs relievers came up with just a total of nine points, while the Clippers’ second unit exploded for 40 points.

The Mavericks also gave the Clippers way too many freebies, with Los Angeles going 30-for-31 from the foul line. The Mavs were only 15-for-26. Even if Luka Doncic were given free throws for that slap from the fan and made them, it still wouldn’t be enough to cover the gap between the Mavs and the Clippers.

Luka Doncic and the Mavs, who have now lost four of their last five games, will host the Washington Wizards this coming Tuesday.