On Sunday afternoon, fans and viewers will be delighted to watch two of the top squads in the tight Western Conference. The Dallas Mavericks (25-22) will host the Los Angeles Clippers (24-24) at American Airlines Arena, where the Mavs have been playing lights out all season. Go ahead in our NBA odds series and see our analysis of the Clippers-Mavericks game with our odds, pick, and prediction.

The Clippers are still finding ways how to navigate this season. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have been on the Clips’ injury report for a good portion of this campaign, but they are both set to play in this game and aren’t listed with any kind of injury.

The Mavericks have had something of an up-and-down season, but they have been terrific at home and are coming off a dominant win over the Miami Heat. Luka Doncic has been consistent in showing his magic on the hardwood as one of the top MVP candidates, though he will not have a key sidekick in this one with Christian Wood sidelined.

Here are the Clippers-MavericksNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Clippers-Mavericks Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: +2 (-112)

Dallas Mavericks: -2 (-108)

Over: 223 (-110)

Under: 223 (-110)

How To Watch Clippers vs. Mavericks

TV: Bally Sports SW-DAL, Bally Sports SoCal

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 2:30 PM ET / 11:30 AM PT

Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread

The Clippers remain to be a tough team to figure out. They are ranked 24th in offensive rating (111.9) and 10th in defensive rating (113), per Basketball Reference. Despite this, they sit in the third spot in the Pacific Division and seventh in the Western Conference.

The Clippers’ last 12 games saw them winning only three games, and those series of games also included a six-game losing streak. One of those wins, though, was an impressive win over Dallas.

Throughout the season, Los Angeles is averaging 109.7 points per game, which ranks as the third-worst mark among the 30 teams this season. They are shooting 46.5% from the field, which ranks 21st. They are shooting the sixth-best clip from the rainbow territory as they are hitting 37.4% of their shots from deep.

Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, and John Wall are in and out for the season, which is why their absences certainly result in the Clippers having a fallout on the offensive side. Wall is out for this game.

Despite these struggles, the Clippers have still managed to see some brilliant performances from other players. Norman Powell puts in 16.3 points per game, while Marcus Morris averages 13.2 points. Ivica Zubac is capable of making double-doubles per night. On some nights, fans can also see some 3-point explosions from Powell, Morris, Luke Kennard, and Nic Batum, but Kennard is out for this matinee.

Still, LA has impressive depth and will look to use that plus the presence of its two superstars to win a tough road game.

Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread

The Dallas Mavericks are producing 112.9 points per game, firing 47.1% on the field, and allowing 112.2 points per game. With a 25- 22 record, they’re in fifth place in the Western Conference and 8.5 games out of firstplace. Dallas recently had a three-game losing streak before the win over Miami.

Doncic leads the team and the NBA in points per game. He is putting up a near-triple-double stat line this season. In 42 games played for the Mavericks, Doncic averages 33.7 points along with 8.9 rebounds, 8.8 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. Christian Wood puts up 18.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game, but he’s currently out with an injury. Spencer Dinwiddie puts in 16.7 points and 5.2 assists per game, while Tim Hardaway Jr. scores 13.9 points per night. Dallas players are shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc and 74.5 percent from the charity stripe. The Mavs allow opponents to shoot 35.5 percent from deep while also grabbing 38.6 rebounds per game.

As the third seed in the Southwest Division and fifth seed in the Western Conference, Dallas is hoping to find a bit more consistency this season and be a contender again after making the Western Conference Finals last season. This matchup could be a playoff preview, and Doncic has made a habit of killing the Clippers in the past. He had 43 points in the last matchup in early January.

Final Clippers-Mavericks Prediction & Pick

The Mavericks have a better offense but have been struggling defensively. The Clippers have been something of a mystery this season and haven’t been able to gain any kind of momentum because of their injury woes. While LA will have its two top stars available and Christian Wood is out, look for Dallas to get some revenge and secure a big home win.

Final Clippers-Mavericks Prediction & Pick: Dallas Mavericks -2 (-108)