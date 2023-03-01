Luka Doncic didn’t have the greatest birthday on Tuesday night. The Dallas Mavericks guard turned 24 the same day his squad lost a 124-122 nail-biter to the visiting Indiana Pacers.

The Mavs had one last chance to win the game in the dying seconds, but Doncic ceded the final shot to Kyrie Irving and stood in the corner as his co-star bricked the potential game-winner.

To make matters worse, Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle got him a rotten birthday present. Asked about whether he got his former player a birthday present, the ex-Mavs coach had a savage response:

Rick Carlisle was asked during his pregame presser if he brought anything for Luka Dončić's birthday, and he responded by saying he brought Tyrese Haliburton.@TyHaliburton22 finished with 32 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists in the win on HIS birthday.🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/LBl1Bo3rKz — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) March 1, 2023

Getting buckets poured on him by a rival All-Star in Tyrese Haliburton wasn’t a very thoughtful birthday gift from Carlisle. Interestingly enough, Haliburton actually celebrated his birthday by the end of the night as well given that he’s a February 29 baby born on a leap year. Safe to say he had a better time that Luka Doncic once the dust settled.

Rick Carlisle and Luka Doncic didn’t always see eye-to-eye during their seasons together, leading to the former’s eventually replacement and the arrival of new Mavs head coach Jason Kidd.

After failing to get past the first round in Doncic’s first two postseason tries, Kidd was able to spearhead the team’s Western Conference Finals run, the farthest they’ve gone since the 2011 NBA Finals run under Rick Carlisle.

Both Doncic and Carlisle seem to be happier with their current situations. But safe to say Luka would love to return the favor the next time their two teams meet.