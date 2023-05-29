Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

Mark Cuban bought the Mavericks in January 2000 for $285 million. The Mavs owner responded to a tweet by ESPN’s Buster Olney that detailed how bad the Athletics have been in the 2023 MLB season. When Olney said he hoped that Oakland’s season would lead MLB owners to curb tanking, Cuban responded by noting that even owners who don’t put a winning product on the field are rewarded financially.

“People always ask me why owners of certain MLB teams won’t sell,” Cuban tweeted. “The answer is easy. If someone offered to pay you $25m or so a year and all you have to do is let everyone in the city and the industry yell at you every day, would you take the job?”

Despite their win-loss record and embarrassingly low attendance , the Athletics still make money through revenue sharing and TV deals. The A’s made $62.2 million during the 2022 season, according to a report from Forbes. Oakland finished with a 60-102 record and wasn’t close to competing for a playoff spot.

Olney is not the first reporter to call out A’s ownership . The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal recently did the same amid the team’s clear tanking. A’s owner John Fisher is trying to move the team to Las Vegas while not putting a competitive product on the field.

If the Mavs owner is right, however, Fisher might easily brush off such comments while collecting revenue for MLB’s worst team.