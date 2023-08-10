The AT&T Center, and really the whole basketball world, was going to be filled with anticipation for the NBA debut of Victor Wembanyama regardless of his opponent. But the hype will enter a new stratopsere with the breaking news that the French phenom will battle one of the most electrifying players in the game.

“Victor Wembanyama's first official NBA game is tentatively slated for Oct. 25, league sources say, with Wembanyama's Spurs due to play host to Dallas and Luka Dončić,” NBA correspondent Marc Stein reported Thursday. Now, that is how you welcome one of the most highly-touted prospects in history to The Association.



The No.1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft vs. a likely MVP candidate. The rejuvenated Spurs vs. the redemption-seeking Dallas Mavericks. There are storylines abound in this highly intriguing matchup. The league's official schedule should be dropping next week, with other high-profile showdowns already being teased. It is only fitting that Wembanyama plays his first game against another big draw. One of the most star-studded backcourts in the league should more than suffice.

The 19-year-old center might need some time to adjust to the NBA, as he struggled in his Summer League debut before recovering in his next game. Wembanyama's upside and ambition could allow him to become one of the faces of the sport in the imminent future. There is a long road ahead, but it will have an exciting beginning.

Spurs fans have probably already spent some time envisioning what a face-off between Luka Doncic and Victor Wembanyama would look like. The countdown to seeing that fantasy turn into a reality is underway.