Mavs forward Maxi Kleber is dealing with an injury as the team prepares for a road game against the Denver Nuggets.

Maxi Kleber and the Dallas Mavericks have enjoyed a strong start to the 2023-24 NBA season, currently one of only two teams that stands undefeated at 4-0. Kleber has seen somewhat of a diminished role in the offense with some of the offseason acquisitions that the Mavs made; however, it seems that the injury bug has caught up with the small forward.

Recently, it was announced that Kleber had dislocated his pinkie toe, per Jeff Stotts of InStreetClothes.com. Kleber is listed as questionable on the Mavs' injury report for their upcoming road game against the Denver Nuggets.

The Mavs have come out of the gates swinging in 2023-24, winners of each of their first four contests. Although Kleber has been solid thus far on the season, it has been newly signed forward Grant Williams who has perhaps been the most pleasant surprise for Dallas throughout the first few games, showing off his perimeter shooting ability that was only hinted at during his time in a Boston Celtics uniform as well as providing defense that was sorely missing from the Mavs' rotation throughout last season.

Of course, the head of the snake is still Luka Doncic, who has had to do even more heavy lifting over the last couple of games with Kyrie Irving missing time due to injury. Still, with Doncic playing at such an elite level and with the Mavs looking at least competent on the defensive end of the floor, the pieces are in place for a potentially strong 2023-24 season as things progress.