Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic may be one of the most well-liked players of his generation, but some of his NBA counterparts may not feel the same way. New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin dished out an opinion on Doncic that will have Mavs fans up in arms.

Toppin recently called into the Run Your Race podcast and was asked point-blank who has a deeper “bag,” which essentially means a player's set of skills or moves in their arsenal, between Doncic and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

“A deeper bag? I'd say Shai,” Toppin opined.

It's true that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander does have an impressive array of go-to moves that turned him into one of the best scorers in the entire NBA last year.

For our discussion on who's better between Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic, listen below:

Still, Mavs fans likely won't take too kindly to Obi Toppin's comments after watching the otherwordly skillset that Luka Doncic displays on a nightly basis in the association.

It's worth noting that Doncic absolutely shredded Toppins' Knicks a season ago. Doncic dropped an astonishing 60 points, 21 rebounds, and 10 assists, including an epic buzzer-beater off of a missed free throw to send the game into overtime, where the Mavs would ultimately come away with the victory on December 27.

Could Toppin's comments be influenced by this fact? It's at least worth considering. Earlier in the season, the Mavs also blew out the Knicks in Madison Square Garden by 21 points.

Of course, there's no true answer to the question of who has the deepest bag in the NBA. Still, Mavs fans will certainly have thoughts on Toppin's opinion.