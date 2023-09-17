Mavs star Luka Doncic is becoming an international basketball icon, from his home country of Slovenia to the United States and Asian countries. Doncic and the Mavs are set to begin the season on October 25 against the Victor Wembanyama-led Spurs.

A key Mavericks coach dropped a five-word Kyrie Irving warning designed to put the NBA on notice. A new deal with a noted enforcer has Mavs and NBA fans debating.

Meanwhile, Doncic is focusing his attention not just on the upcoming season, but also on off-the-court projects. Doncic revealed his ‘floating basketball tournament' this Saturday on Lake Bled in Slovenia that has captured the attention of hoops fans.

The tournament was centered around a three-on-three contest, inspired by the famous lake. Doncic's shoe is also inspired by the lake.

The shoe, dubbed the ‘Luka 2,' is being made by the Jordan brand and was expected to be unveiled at the tournament according to reports.

Still photos showed the majesty of the contest as online commenters called the Mavs forward's tournament a ‘marketer's dream.'

More footage was revealed as the day went on. Slovenia is the 11th-ranked team nationally according to FIBA in large part because of Doncic's incredible offensive skills. A dunk contest was also held in honor of the Mavs star, as shown in the video below that has left international basketball fans in awe.