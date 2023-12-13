Tim Hardaway Jr. stepped up for the Mavs amid Kyrie Irving's injury absence Tuesday.

The Dallas Mavericks earned a 127-125 victory on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Lakers despite Kyrie Irving missing the game with an injury. Tim Hardaway Jr. stepped up amid Irving's absence alongside Luka Doncic. Luka led Dallas with 33 points while Hardaway had 32 in the win.

After the game, Hardaway admitted that he felt “a lot” of pressure to score amid Irving's injury absence.

“A lot,” Hardaway said in reference to feeling pressure to score when Irving is out. “[It’s] a little bit of picking and choosing your spots. I knew I was going to come out aggressive with how they were going to defend Luka. I just had to try my best to put a stamp on the game. When any shooter has any daylight and the first shot goes up and in, the basket feels like an ocean.”

Hardaway played well and the Mavs ultimately won the contest. He has impressed all season long and will be a candidate to earn the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award. He's now averaging 17.7 points per game on 42.8 percent field goal and 39 percent three-point shooting in 2023-24.

Tim Hardaway Jr. stepped up for Mavs despite injury concern

Hardaway has been dealing with back spasms. He still ended up playing Tuesday and even took multiple charges. Hardaway addressed taking the charges amid his injury.

“It didn't help at all, but I have to lay my body on the line for my team,” Hardaway said. “Those three charges definitely gave us extra possessions. It doesn't show up on a stat sheet, but it does show up on the hustle plays when we watch film. That's all that matters.”

Hardaway wants to win no matter what. He even admitted that the charges obviously did not help with his injury. Regardless, he did what he felt was necessary to help Dallas.

And sure enough, the Mavs ended up winning the game by two points.

Dallas will look to carry their momentum into their next game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. That contest is scheduled for Thursday night in Dallas before the Mavs head to Portland and Denver for a two-game road-trip.