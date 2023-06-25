Maycee Barber has called for a rematch with Alexa Grasso after her TKO win at UFC Jacksonville. Barber has gone 5-0 since her loss to Grasso in 2021 and believes it's time to run it back. In a post-fight interview, Barber said, “I want to fight Alexa Grasso again. I don't care if it's for the belt or not. I want to fight her again and prove that I'm the better fighter.”

Barber's win over Amanda Ribas was impressive, and she showed that she has improved since her loss to Grasso. However, Grasso is currently the UFC flyweight champion and is already set up to rematch Valentina Shevchenko on September 16. It remains to be seen if the UFC will grant Barber's request for a rematch in the near future.

Barber's call for a rematch has been met with mixed reactions from fans and analysts. Some believe that Barber has earned the right to a rematch, while others feel that she needs to face other top contenders before getting another shot at Grasso especially considering she is at the top as the current flyweight champion.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Barber's loss to Grasso was a setback for the young fighter, but she has bounced back impressively since then. Her win over Ribas was her fifth straight victory, and she has shown that she has the potential to be a top contender in the women's flyweight division.

Grasso, on the other hand, is coming off her title win against Valentina Shevchenko which ended her reign at the top and shocked the entire world when she submitted her in round four. She is currently set to rematch Valentina Shevchenko for the women's flyweight championship on Mexican heritage day on September 16th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was inevitable that Shevchenko would get the immediate rematch after such a long reign during her time as the undisputed champion. She also was looked to be in the driver seat in that matchup until she made just a minor mistake where Grasso capitalized and captured her first UFC title.

If Grasso remains the undisputed UFC women's flyweight champion, a rematch with Barber would be an interesting matchup as both have progressed immensely since their last encounter against one another. Barber may need one or two more big wins on her resume before being able to get what she wishes but she is certainly on the right track.

Being as she is now 5-0 since their last meeting and coming off of one of the most dominant victories of her career her career trajectory is looking up right now. With the flyweight division now stacked with great competition, Barber will have to go through the cream of the crop in the top 10 before she gets the title shot that she believes she rightfully deserves. The sky is the limit for “The Future” it is a great time to be a women's flyweight fan as there are a ton of great matchups to look forward to at the top of the division and with Barber on the rise it's going to start heating up.