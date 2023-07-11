It is National French Friday on Thursday, July 13, and McDonalds wants to celebrate. The fast food company is offering free fries of any size through their app. To obtain some free fries, registration on the app is required. But the best part is, there's no additional purchase necessary.

If you can't make it to McDonalds on National French Fry Day, you can still get a medium-size order of fries for free every Friday with any $1 purchase by ordering on the McDonald’s app. The fried potato themed day celebrates the American favorite on the second Friday in July (usually, in effect next year).

Although there's some sad news for McDonalds bakery fans. The yellow and red company is phasing out the category's three items, the Apple Fritter, Blueberry Muffin and Cinnamon Roll, later this month. “But fans can still satisfy their sweet tooth with our iconic Chocolate Chip Cookies, Baked Apple Pie and frozen desserts at restaurants nationwide,” a spokesperson told People in a statement.

The company recently came into the public eye for its for the limited-edition run of the Grimace Birthday Shake. The milkshake honors the restaurant’s purple mascot who turned 52 years old. The purple milkshake was available with Grimace's Birthday Meal on June 12. It quickly became viral, with much of the question asking what the drink was made of.

On Twitter, McDonald’s said the drink was “inspired by Grimace’s iconic color and sweetness” and featured a “creamy vanilla soft serve blended with Grimace shake syrup and finished with whipped light cream.”