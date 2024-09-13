McDonald's and Genshin Impact are teaming up for an epic meal collaboration. Across the U.S., fans can enjoy exclusive limited-time event menu items that come with in-game rewards. including a new Wing Glider and Namecard. Read on to find out more.

Fans can grab two collab menu items at McDonald's:

Genshin Impact Apple Pie – A McDonald's classic Apple Pie with an exclusive packaging design that features two popular characters from Genshin Impact – Kaedaehara Kazuha and Beidou. Rewards include 40 Primogems, 3 exclusive Golden Apple Pastries, and a “Golden Apple Pastry” Recipe, along with more rewards.

– A McDonald's classic Apple Pie with an exclusive packaging design that features two popular characters from Genshin Impact – Kaedaehara Kazuha and Beidou. Rewards include 40 Primogems, 3 exclusive Golden Apple Pastries, and a “Golden Apple Pastry” Recipe, along with more rewards. Genshin Impact Deluxe McCrispy Meal – This meal includes a Deluxe McCrispy, fries, the limited-edition Apple Pie, and a drink. Rewards include “Wings of Delicacies” Wind Glider and the exclusive “Celebration: Crispy and Sweet” Namecard.

These menu items will begin becoming available on the McDonald's mobile app only starting September 17, 2024. The promotion will run until September 29, 2024. Please note that this promotion is in-app only and is not available in-store.

This promotion is also only available in the United States. It is currently unknown if miHoYo plans to bring this promotion overseas, so stay tuned for more, global fans.

The rewards you get from the Deluxe McCrispy Meal are mostly cosmetic, although the exclusive Golden Apple Pastry recipe may be only available through this promotion and nowhere else. If you're a completionist, then make sure you don't miss this promotional item.

Genshin Impact recently entered its version 5.0 era, with the title “Flowers Resplendent on the Sun-Scorched Sojourn,” which rolled out on August 28, 2024. The new patch introduced 5-Star Mualani and 4-Star Kachina, and will also be the debut version for Kinich later on this patch.

For more gaming news and updates, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.