By Julio Luis Munar · 5 min read

Even though Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is still months away, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe somehow have an idea about its main antagonist – Kang. The thing is, the time-centric bad guy from the comics can potentially be a scarier guy than Thanos. Even though most of the details we’ve got is a lengthy exposition by He Who Remains during Loki season 1, it might be enough to prove that the upcoming villain is definitely a force to be reckoned with.

While Kang is yet to make his debut soon in Quantumania, there’s enough evidence to point out that he is a more formidable threat than the wielder of the Infinity Stones. We take a look below at why the individual dubbed as The Conqueror is a deadlier threat than Thanos in the MCU.

5 reasons why Kang is an even deadlier threat than Thanos in the MCU

5. Those behind the MCU believe Kang is a more formidable villain than Thanos

Even if Kang hasn’t fully appeared in the MCU, arguments are being thrown to fans as to which is the better antagonist – him or Thanos. The latter, of course, has been used to great effect in Phases 1 to 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Given the epic story he was given and all the awesome moments the Mad Titan has been part of, it’s understandable to take the side of Thanos in this battle of the bad guys.

But just recently, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania director Peyton Reed said that everyone is going to encounter an antagonist unlike anyone in the MCU has ever experienced, Thanos included. The director adds that his mastery of time and the Multiverse make him a scarier opponent, one who can potentially take out the Mad Titan faster than the Avengers did in Endgame.

4. He is experienced in killing Avengers

In an exclusive Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer shown during the most recent San Diego Comic-Con event this year, Kang was asking Scott Lang if he’s an Avenger and if the Conqueror has killed him before. While this scene was omitted from the first trailer, this little detail confirms what many MCU fans expected from Kang.

That line from Kang shows that he has traveled to countless alternate realities and is well-versed in eliminating Avengers. While Thanos was successful in defeating the primary MCU’s version of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, the fact remains that he just won over one version of them. Meanwhile, Kang has defeated a lot of Avengers in his time, making him the deadlier villain than the Mad Titan.

3. Thanos’ abilities are limited in the MCU

It’s a given that Thanos is a cunning opponent worthy of recognition in the Marvel Universe. The thing is, his potential is directly tied up to the Infinity Stones. Without them, he’s really just a strong warrior with an army at his disposal and a cunning mind to boot. And even if he decimated half of the universe with them, there’s a good chance Kang would come out on top of Thanos if the two ever came to blows.

That’s because Kang possesses more abilities than Thanos and is more experienced in using them. In the comics, Kang is well-versed in traveling through time and harnessing its power for his own use. Compare that to Thanos who is very limited when compared to the He Who Remains variant. That’s why when putting the two together, there’s really little chance Thanos comes out on top without the Infinity Stones at his disposal.

2. Kang is a master of time

As mentioned earlier, Kang is a master of time. This is very true in the source material and it seems Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will use this ability straight from the comics. And along with that mastery of time, it’s also worth remembering that the Conqueror is also experienced in using this power to traverse the Multiverse.

While Thanos can use the Time Stone and exploit its power, it should be remembered that he isn’t the master of this resource. Kang, being more experienced at this game than the Mad Titan, can prove to be the better warrior if time is taken into account. By using that detail, it’s safe to say Ant-Man and the Avengers will face the fight of their lives when Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars roll out in theaters.

1. Multiversal conqueror

Thanks to his mastery of time, Kang is able to travel to any point in the past and future. This allows him to jump to any alternate reality in the Multiverse. Taking those details in mind, it’s safe to say he can gain the knowledge he needs to defeat any foe, including countless versions of the Avengers spanning across the Multiverse.

With this ability alone, Kang is able to come out as the clear winner against Thanos in any fight. Add the other four reasons and there’s really a world of pain and suffering in store for the Avengers when he faces them in a few years. But until then, MCU fans will have to wait and see what unfolds in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania to see how Kang starts his journey in this universe.