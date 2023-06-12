Yet another MCU project has been affected by the WGA writers' strike — this time it's the Disney+ series, Daredevil: Born Again.

Deadline reports that production of Daredevil: Born Again has shut down for the day in New York City due to one of the strike's picketing locations. The series was supposed to shoot today at its New York home base of Silvercup East — one of the East Coast's biggest studios. However, this is one of the main picketing locations for WGA members.

This isn't the first time that production of this Daredevil series has been shut down due to the strike. This happened on May 8 outside of Silvercup East due to the sunrise picketing going on. That caused the production to halt for the remainder of the week.

It's unclear if this halt will just be a temporary pause on the Daredevil series, but Disney and Marvel Studios are likely hoping that it's just a short one. Deadline's report added that Born Again, which has been filming in and around New York City, is just three months into its eight-month-long shoot. The production is longer due to the first season of Born Again having 18 episodes — by far the longest series to date.

Daredevil: Born Again brings some of the Netflix series' cast into the MCU. Charlie Cox reprises his role as the titular hero and was first introduced into the MCU in Spider-Man: No Way Home and later appeared in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Vincent D'Onofrio will return as the villainous Wilson Fisk/Kingpin and Jon Bernthal reprises his role of Frank Castle/Punisher from Netflix's Daredevil and The Punisher series.