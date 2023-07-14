No one is immune to being affected by the SAG-AFTRA strike — including the MCU (Deadpool 3 recently halted production). Kevin Feige recently broke his silence on the strike in an email to production workers.

In an email from Feige and his co-president of the MCU Louis D'Esposito, the duo said, “We recognize how much you’ve all done on your specific projects and it’s disappointing when carefully laid plans have to shift, but constant change is the nature of the production business, and our teams are no stranger to unexpected challenges and rising to meet them.”

They continued, “We deeply appreciate all your efforts to make the best of the situation, and we can all hope that a new agreement will be finalized soon so we can resume the great work we have in process.”

This email comes as the SAG-AFTRA strike begins, and with thousands of actors on strike, multiple productions have been left no choice but to halt their productions. Deadpool 3 is the most notable example of this in the case of the MCU. The upcoming threequel had started rolling cameras recently in the U.K., and with a May 3, 2024 release date, it doesn't feel likely that the Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman-led film can make its release date.

The MCU is in a tough spot as it is given the number of productions they have in the works. It's a machine — and with series like Daredevil: Born Again being put on pause, it's unknown how Kevin Feige's slate will shake out once the dust settles. Here's hoping that a resolution to the SAG-AFTRA strike can be found soon so that the industry can get back to some type of normal.