While Chris Pratt is largely associated with the MCU's Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, The O.C. actor Adam Brody also really “wanted that” part.

Speaking to Variety about his upcoming film River Wild, Brody revealed that he read for the part of Peter Quill/Star-Lord when the MCU was casting Guardians of the Galaxy.

“I wanted that one,” he said.

Though Brody also concedes that Pratt was a “better” fit for the role because he is “bigger” and “stronger.” However, “tonally, I really dug it.”

Chris Pratt would land the role and end up playing Star-Lord in all three Guardians of the Galaxy films, as well as its Holiday Special and the team-up appearances in Avengers: Infinity War, Endgame, and Thor: Love and Thunder. He is set to return at some point down the line per the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 post-credits scene.

Adam Brody, meanwhile, has had a long career with film roles in Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Jennifer's Body, Scream 4, and Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. In recent years, he appeared in Radio Silence's Ready or Not, Shazam! as the older version of Freddy, Promising Young Woman, and River Wild.

On the TV side, Brody had a recurring role on Season 3 of Gilmore Girls and was the lead on The O.C. from 2003-2007. He also starred in StartUp from 2016-2018 and was the lead in Fleishman Is In Trouble.

While it always stinks to lose out on a role — especially one of the magnitude of an MCU role — things worked out for the best. Pratt is one of the leading men in Hollywood while Brody has had a lengthy career himself. He also got to star in another superhero franchise when he appeared in DC's Shazam films.