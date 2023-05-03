The ending of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 suggested a new beginning for everyone involved, but that doesn’t mean that the Guardians of the Galaxy will never grace the screen again — it’ll just be with a few fresh faces as the mid-credits scene of Vol. 3 suggests.

Warning: Spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ahead

After rescuing thousands of people and animals from the High Evolutionary’s ship, Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) calls a team meeting where he breaks up the team. Peter goes to Earth to find his grandfather; Mantis (Pom Klementieff) goes on a journey of self-discovery; Drax (Dave Bautista) and Nebula (Karen Gillan) stay on Knowhere to rebuild it.

That leaves Groot (Vin Diesel) and Rocket (Bradley Cooper) to continue the Guardians of the Galaxy team after Rocket is appointed the new captain. The mid-credits scene gives a brief glimpse of the new team, Rocket, Groot, Kraglin (Sean Gunn), Cosmo the Spacedog (Maria Bakalova), Phyla-Vell (one of the young children rescued from the High Evolutionary’s ship), and Adam Warlock (Will Poulter). The two sit on a desert planet as a ton of aliens begin terrorizing the area and Groot attempts to take it on by himself. That’s when the rest of the team jumps in and uses their powers before the scene ends. All the while, Rocket plays “Come and Get Your Love,” which is fitting as you remember it during the introduction to Peter in the very first film. The song continues into the credits as moments from all three films are shown.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 saw the team assemble for one last adventure in an attempt to take down the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji) and Adam Warlock. It’s the end of an era as James Gunn — the director of all three films — will now move over to DC full-time to oversee the DCU.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be released on May 5.