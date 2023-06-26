Cobie Smulders' Maria Hill was a part of a bombshell ending to the first episode of Secret Invasion. However, the actress is seemingly going to appear in the upcoming MCU film, The Marvels.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Secret Invasion

The first episode of Secret Invasion saw the death of Maria Hill. She was killed by Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) who was shapeshifting and posing as Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). While deaths are never permanent in the MCU given its usage of the multiverse, Smulders seemed to seem content with her exit from the series.

However, speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Smulders discussed her MCU death, saying that she was “surprised” that her character's death wasn't leaker beforehand. She also noted that her MCU tenure has “been an amazing run” and called it a “dream job.”

But her return to the MCU may come sooner than expected as THR notes that Smulders is set for her seventh film appearance in The Marvels, which comes out this November. It's not said in what capacity she appears, but it's entirely possible that the film is set prior to the events of Secret Invasion and hence how she's able to return.

The Marvels is a sequel to a few different MCU projects. It's mainly a sequel to Captain Marvel, but it also continues the stories from Ms. Marvel and features a grown-up version of Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) who last appeared in WandaVision. The trio of heroes, Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), and Monica Rambeau are all linked via their powers and have to team up in order to figure out why.

The Marvels will be released on November 10.