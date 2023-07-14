Hayley Atwell made her return to the MCU in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as Captain Carter. However, despite it being a cool moment, the Mission: Impossible star found it to be “frustrating.”

During an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast with Josh Horowitz, Atwell opened up about filming the cameo and why it was “weird.” She first revealed that not everyone in her scene was on set when she filmed her parts. “John Krasinski wasn't there, Lashana Lynch was there, Patrick Stewart wasn't there… it was weird!” she revealed.

The scene in question is one of the alternate realities where Krasinski plays Reed Richards of the Fantastic Four — a fan-casting that many have wanted to see — Lynch as Maria Rambeau/Captain Marvel, Anson Mount as Black Bolt, and Stewart back as Professor Charles Xavier from the X-Men series. They're all discarded quite quickly by Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen).

But apparently, it wasn't supposed to be that quick (at least for Atwell). She revealed that they filmed a lot of various takes for the sequences with Scarlet Witch, but Captain Carter's was ultimately cut short and that she gets a lot of “slack” for that. “I'm like, ‘That wasn't my choice!'” she said.

She continued, “She's like, ‘I could do this all day,' and then followed by she's immediately cut in half by a frisbee and then the audience being like, ‘She can't do it all day.'”

It appears that the biggest quam Atwell has with this is that the scene “didn't serve Peggy [Carter] very well.”

At least she got to voice the character in the MCU's What If? series. “I felt like I had much more to do in the What If…? animation series,” Atwell admitted. “I mean, any actor will tell you, to be able to go into a booth in effectively your pajamas and do an animation is great fun because you're focused on the voice as the instrument and your main performative tool.”

Hayley Atwell may not be satisfied with her final live-action MCU appearance (for now), but she does star in Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One and promises to have an even bigger role in the sequel.

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One is in theaters now.