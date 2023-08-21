The third act of Black Widow stunk. Stranger Things star David Harbour may have gave some insight as to why the MCU film underwhelmed.

In an interview recorded prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, Harbour opened up about Thunderbolts. He spoke about how they were set to begin production, but wanted to change stuff in it.

That led him into Black Widow, which apparently was changed on the spot. “The interesting thing about Marvel, that's so great about them, they do rework stuff — even big productions, Like Black Widow, the entire third act was reworked as we were shooting, which is incredible, and so they just want that freedom,” Harbour revealed.

Black Widow's third act was one of the weakest out of the MCU films. It was an un-engaging CGI fest and it's not shocking to hear that it was changed on the fly.

David Harbour played the Red Guardian in that MCU film. He will reprise the role in Thunderbolts whenever that comes out. Recently, Harbour has starred in the likes of Hellboy (as the titular character), Extraction, No Sudden Move, and holiday action film Violent Night.

His latest film credit comes in Gran Turismo. He plays Jack Salter, a washed up racer who never got his chance. However, he coaches a young Jann Mardenborough (Archie Madekwe). He's also known for his role of Jim Hopper in Stranger Things. He has held down the role since 2016, and the crew is getting ready for production on the fifth and final season once the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes are over.