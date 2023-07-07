Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is one of the MCU's best recent films and introduced audiences to a brand new hero. However, a sequel has not gotten a release date. Simu Liu recently spoke about when a sequel was supposed to hit theaters — and it's a lot sooner than you may think.

Doing an “Ask Me Anything” on Threads, a fan asked about the status of a Shang-Chi sequel. Liu replied, “[I] was told it would follow Avengers [The Kang Dynasty] but that keeps pushing back due to circumstances beyond my control 🙁 [I] hope to have more concrete news to share soon.”

What exactly the circumstances are that Liu is talking about is unclear — perhaps the Jonathan Majors situation plays some part in it given he plays the character of Kang, or maybe Destin Daniel Cretton (who wrote and directed the first Shang-Chi film) landing the directing gig on Kang Dynasty has caused a delay due to other commitments he now has.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In the meantime, Simu Liu has a lot of non-MCU projects coming up before a Shang-Chi sequel. He will star in the upcoming Margot Robbie-led Barbie film from director Greta Gerwig. He plays a variant of the signature Ken doll (the main version is played by Ryan Gosling). Liu will also star in a film with Mark Wahlberg and Fast & Furious actor Nathalie Emmanuel titled Arthur the King pretty soon as well and has roles in Atlas, Grand Death Lotto, and a TV series called Seven Wonders coming soon.