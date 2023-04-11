After a number of release date delays, we finally have the first trailer for the upcoming MCU film, The Marvels. We’ll catch you up on everything you need to know ahead of the film’s release.

Release date

The Marvels is slated for a November 10, 2023 release date. The film was previously scheduled to come out on July 8, 2022, November 11, 2022, February 17, 2023, and July 28, 2023.

What’s it about?

The film takes place after the events of Ms. Marvel and Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan, and Monica Rambeau begin swapping places whenever they use their powers. They have to team up against a bigger threat and find out why this is happening.

Who’s in it?

Brie Larson makes her return as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel. This film will serve as a quasi-sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel and 2021’s Ms. Marvel series. With that said, Iman Vellani will return as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel as well as Saagar Shaikh, Zenobia Shroff, and Mohan Kapur as Aamir, Muneeba, and Yusuf; Kamala’s brother, mother, and father, respectively.

Teyonah Parris will return again as the grown-up Monica Rambeau after appearing in WandaVision (Akira Akbar portrayed the younger version of Monica in Captain Marvel).

And it wouldn’t be a Captain Marvel film without Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury. With Secret Invasion coming out in the summer ahead of the release of this film, it will be interesting to see where that leaves Fury by the time this film takes place.

New trailer

The first trailer was dropped on Good Morning America on April 11 and shows Carol, Kamala, and Monica swapping places with each other and that they’re left with no choice but to team up. It’s brief, but it gives glimpses of all of our main characters and their distinctive worlds.

The Marvels will be released on November 10.