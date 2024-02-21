Fantastic Four has enlisted veteran MCU scribe, Eric Pearson.

Eric Pearson, who has written several MCU films including Thor: Ragnarok and Black Widow, has been hired for Fantastic Four.

The Hollywood Reporter's latest MCU feature revealed that Pearson was “quietly” hired to “polish” the Fantastic Four script. He will help bring the script across the finish line before the film's production commences this summer.

Eric Pearson is an experienced screenwriter. Aside from Thor: Ragnarok and Black Widow, Pearson also wrote Godzilla vs. Kong and will write Thunderbolts. He also wrote episodes of Agent Carter and assisted on other MCU films like Ant-Man, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Avengers Infinity War and Endgame.

MCU's Fantastic Four

The MCU's Fantastic Four has been receiving plenty of exciting updates. Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach will star as Marvel's First Family.

Pedro Pascal is known for his roles in Game of Thrones, Narcos, The Mandalorian, and The Last of Us. Vanessa Kirby previously starred in the Mission: Impossible and Fast and Furious franchises. Joseph Quinn is known for his Stranger Things role as Eddie in Season 4. Ebon Moss-Bachrach is known for his roles in The Bear, Andor, and The Punisher.

The forthcoming Fantastic Four film is the MCU's first swing at the family. John Krasinski, a popular fan-casting for the role of Reed Richards for years, did appear as the character in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Matt Shakman will direct the film. He previously directed WandaVision, the MCU's inaugural Disney+ series. Shakman also directed several episodes of Apple TV+'s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

Initially, Jon Watts was hired the direct the Fantastic Four film. He previously directed the MCU's Spider-Man Homecoming trilogy. However, he left the project and Shakman was subsequently slotted in.