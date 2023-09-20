Turns out, when you direct an MCU film, you're still second-in-command to Kevin Feige. The Marvels director Nia DaCosta recently opened up about this in an interview.

Speaking to Vanity Fair for their cover story, DaCosta revealed what working in the MCU is like. She said that The Marvels is “a Kevin Feige production, it's his movie.”

She continued, “So I think you live in that reality, but I tried to go in with the knowledge that some of you is going to take a back seat.”

At least DaCosta didn't try and convince herself that directing an MCU film would be any different. It's no secret that there's limited creative freedom in a franchise as big as the MCU. Nia DaCosta had previously worked in the Candyman series, directing the recent reboot. She also co-wrote the script with Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfield, though it's unlikely that Candyman had as many limitations as a high-profile project like The Marvels.

On The Marvels, DaCosta once again co-wrote the script with two others. This time, it was Megan McDonnell and Elissa Karasik — three completely new writers from Captain Marvel.

The film continues the story of the 2019 film along with Ms. Marvel. Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) discover that their powers are entangled. Every time one of them uses their powers, they swap places. This forces the trio to work together to solve this issue whilst also taking care of a new threat, Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton). Park Seo-joon and Samuel L. Jackson also star in the series.

The Marvels will be released on November 10.