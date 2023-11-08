Paramount just dropped the first trailer for the big screen adaptation of the Mean Girls musical and fans are buzzing.

Despite Regina George's best efforts to stop trying to make fetch happen, it appears to be imminent! Paramount has just dropped the trailer for the upcoming big screen adaptation of the Mean Girls musical and it looks like another winner from the brilliant mind of Tina Fey.

The trailer might tease that “This isn't your mother's Mean Girls” but it sure does seem to mix some serious nostalgia for the original Mean Girls film that started it all (with Tina Fey and Tim Meadows reprising their roles as public high school educators) with some new fun modern updates for the social media age.

Looks like many of the classic lines from Tina Fey‘s 2004 teen classic remain intact, such as Regina telling Cady from her extravagant ride “Get in, loser.” The plot also seems to still hinge on the infamous Burn Book and Cady's naive entrance to the pratfalls of high school girl world.

But we're also treated to some new twists like John Hamm playing the block-headed gym coach and Sex Ed teacher, The Office's Jenna Fischer as Cady's mom, and Busy Philipps as Regina's mom (in the role that Amy Poehler executed to perfection). In addition, there are new takes on such zeitgeist-y phenomena as slut-shaming, the “wet look” in selfies, and if “face breasts” doesn't start trending as a new name for zits I'd be shocked.

One thing curiously lacking from the trailer are any signs of singing that explain this is a musical reimagining — other than the trailer itself being set to a score of Olivia Rodrigo's “Get Him Back” (and a subtle musical clef in the letter ‘A' of the Mean Girls title card).

Other than that, it's hard to find fault with this clever Mean Girls musical update on an already smart teen comedy that is sure to excite fans old and new to the material.