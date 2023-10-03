Fans of Mean Girls, and its movie studio Paramount, have been flooding social media to inform users that Tuesday October 3 is Mean Girls Day. TikTok is getting in on the celebration, as Paramount is posting the classic 2004 film in 23 parts on its TikTok page.

This date's significance to the film stems from a reference in the Tina Fey-scripted teen comedy in which Cady Heron's crush Aaron Samuels (played by Jonathan Bennett) asks Cady (the role Lindsay Lohan made famous) what the date is in math class, and she tells him it's October 3.

The in-references don't stop there. The first TikTok installment has the hashtags #meangirlsday and #october3rd and is captioned “Get in, loser. We’re watching the full #MeanGirls movie.” This is a callback to a famous Regina George (played by Rachel McAdams) quote, in which she pulls up her car alongside Cady and tells her “Get in loser, we’re going shopping.”

The film also starred Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, Lizzy Caplan, Amy Poehler and Tina Fey, all in memorable roles. If you'd rather watch the movie as a whole, instead of in parts, it's available on YouTube with ads or on the Paramount+ streaming service. You can also purchase Mean Girls on Amazon and iTunes.

Mean Girls is definitely having a moment and becoming a bona fide franchise. The beloved film was first adapted into a Broadway musical by Tina Fey, and now Paramount is getting set to release a big-screen adaptation of that Tony-nominated show. It's all pretty fetch news, and a great way to start Mean Girls Day.