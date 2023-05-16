An original character from the Mean Girls film might be involved in the upcoming movie musical adaptation of the same name. Jonathan Bennett who played Cady’s (Lindsey Lohan) love interest Aaron Samuels in the film teased that he might make an appearance in the Mean Girls movie musical.

“There’s some talks going on about certain things,” Bennett told PEOPLE at the 34th GLAAD Media Awards over the weekend. “Let’s just say that.”

Bennett said that it is “so fun to be a part of a movie like Mean Girls, where so many people have such a good reaction and such a heartwarming feeling when they think about our movie, because it changed their lives in so many ways. It changed my life.”

Bennett starred alongside Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, Rachel McAdams, and Lacey Chabert. He touched upon how the film highlighted important aspects of high school in a major way.

“It made people realize what bullying was in high school. And in a lot of ways, I think Mean Girls is the first movie that actually showed what bullying was and brought it to light,” he told PEOPLE. “But they used comedy with Tina Fey’s amazing writing to be able to talk about it. And I think it was an important movie for so many reasons, but for to bring light to bullying.”

The 2004 film which was written by Fey (who also starred in the film) will also produce the movie musical alongside Lorne Michaels.

“I’m very excited to bring Mean Girls back to the big screen,” Fey said in a statement to Playbill at the time. “It’s been incredibly gratifying to see how much the movie and the musical have meant to audiences. I’ve spent 16 years with these characters now. They are my Marvel Universe, and I love them dearly.”

As for if any other actors will be making a return, it has not been brought up. In a conversation with Interview Magazine last year, Lohan and Seyfried touched upon the possibility.

“I heard something about it being a movie musical and I was like, ‘Oh no.’ We can’t do that. It has to be the same tone,” Lohan said.

Seyfried added, “Yeah. It would just be completely different.”

McAdams said she would be down to have some involvement in the Mean Girls movie musical. “I don’t see a way to shoehorn us in,” she told Bustle last month but “if Tina can figure it out, I’m there, for sure.”

The main movie musical cast was announced in December 2022. Angourie Rice will star as Cady, Renée Rapp (who previously starred in the Broadway play adaptation) will play Regina George.

Auli’i Cravalho will play Janis, and Jaquel Spivey will play Damian.