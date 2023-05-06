For the second consecutive season, the Denver Broncos were without a first-round pick due to the trade for quarterback Russell Wilson. For the 2023 NFL Draft, the Broncos had to wait until day 2 to make their first selection. Despite the Broncos only having five total picks in the draft, they made sure to make those five picks really count and got five players who could all make immediate impacts on the team. Let’s meet the Broncos’ 2023 draft class!

WR Marvin Mims Jr (Rd 2, Pick 63)

The Broncos used their first selection in the draft on wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. Mims was a standout player during his time at Oklahoma, where he was known for his speed, athleticism, and ability to make big plays. At the conclusion of his college career, Mims had accumulated 123 receptions for 2,398 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns. Mims also had a knack for making big plays, as he averaged 19.5 yards per catch in college.

On top of being a threat in the passing game, Mims has also been dangerous as a punt returner. In 2022, Mims was an honorable mention for All-Big 12 Conference honors for his punt returns.

Marvin Mims low key one of the best WR of this 2023 class with 4.38 speed. pic.twitter.com/MNVKmBrfN9 — Elite Drafters (@Elite_Drafters) April 26, 2023

LB Drew Sanders (Rd 3, Pick 68)

Drew Sanders first got his start at Alabama, where he spent two seasons before transferring to Arkansas. The athletic linebacker was a key player on a dominant Alabama defense, where he played both inside and outside linebacker positions. Because of his hybrid ability, he has the ability to rush the passer, drop back into coverage, and make plays in the run game.

Sanders was initially projected to be drafted in the first or second rounds but had a bit of a slide into the third round where the Broncos were lucky enough to scoop him up.

Sanders ended his college career with 136 total tackles, 10.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, and one interception.

Another great value pick by the Broncos. Drew Sanders is impressive pic.twitter.com/BXjKxvHLMK — Billy M (@BillyM_91) April 29, 2023

CB Riley Moss (Rd 3, Pick 83)

The Broncos finished up day two of the NFL Draft by selecting cornerback Riley Moss out of Iowa. The ball-hawking cornerback was dubbed as the “best value pick” in the draft by ESPN analyst Todd McShay.

Moss had been highly praised for his football IQ and communication skills on defense. During his senior season at Iowa, Moss racked up 47 tackles, two forced fumbles, 11 passes defended, and one interception. While these stats are certainly impressive, Moss did give up 14 touchdowns during his college career.

Moss brings raw athleticism, speed, and versatility to the Broncos’ defense.

Denver selects Iowa CB Riley Moss 83rd overall 🟠 89.4 PFF Grade since 2021 (2nd among Big Ten CBs) pic.twitter.com/nDKbV860CK — PFF College (@PFF_College) April 29, 2023

S JL Skinner (Rd 6, Pick 183)

The Broncos chose to go for a third consecutive defensive pick and selected safety JL Skinner out of Boise State. Skinner, who is 6’4”, is considered to be very tall for the safety position. Despite his height, Skinner is able to properly anticipate plays and has the right reaction quickness on routes. Skinner also brings versatility to the Broncos’ secondary, where he can provide run support and coverage support.

In his career at Boise State, Skinner accumulated 208 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 12 passes defended, and 7 interceptions.

Skinner is coming off a torn pectoral that he suffered in February 2023, so there is a good chance he “red shirts” his rookie year in the NFL.

JL Skinner can lay the BOOM 😳 Skinner led Boise State in interceptions last season with 4 and allowed a 40.1 passer rating. Skinner is currently projected to be taken within rounds two and three of the NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/UmGrorpEIw — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) March 22, 2023

C Alex Forsyth (Rd 7, Pick 257)

With their final pick in the draft, the Broncos selected center Alex Forsyth out of Oregon. During his time at Oregon, Forsyth was used at both the center and guard positions.

As a junior, Forsyth was named second-team All-Pac-12 after starting all seven games for Oregon in 2020. In 2021, he started nine games but missed five due to a back injury. In his final season, he was a first-team all-conference pick.

Forsyth possesses good size and length, and plays with great technique. He does lack a bit of explosiveness and seems to draw a lot of pre-snap penalties. Regardless, the addition of Forsyth adds immediate size and depth to a Broncos offensive line that has seriously struggled for consecutive seasons.