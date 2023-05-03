The 2023 NFL Draft is in the books, and the Denver Broncos finished with just five picks this year. The Broncos made the most of their limited cash coming into the 2023 NFL Draft by acquiring possible immediate-impact players on both sides of the ball to compete for a postseason spot. Here we’ll look at the grades for every single pick that the Broncos made at the 2023 NFL Draft.

Payton & Paton Co.’s accomplishments over the weekend have left a generally positive impression on Broncos Country. Despite having only five picks to start with, the Broncos managed to add talent on both sides of the ball. However, the loss of defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero makes the team’s needs more interesting to explore. Despite this, Denver’s defensive fronts are expected to remain largely unchanged. We fully expect the structure of the front seven to stay similar.

Denver’s focus on the draft includes the need for hybrid players who can play multiple positions. Thus, DT and EDGE positions were considered crucial. In addition, adding a cornerback to pair with Pat Surtain II was also a priority. This was even though Denver’s first pick wasn’t until Round 3. Moreover, the Broncos’ strong receiving corps needed upgrading. The team could potentially use players such as Jerry Jeudy or Courtland Sutton as trade bait, which made that position another area of need.

Overall, the Broncos’ draft needs were diverse and interesting to explore. They had various areas to address on both offense and defense. However, their recent draft picks suggest that the team is moving in the right direction.

Let’s look at the 2023 NFL Draft grades for the Broncos.

Denver Broncos 2023 NFL Draft Grades

Round 3, Pick 63- WR Marvin Mims (Oklahoma)

Grade: A

The Broncos’ selection of Marvin Mims, a highly underrated wide receiver from Oklahoma, in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft is a great addition to the team. Mims had a quiet but impressive 1,000-yard campaign with an average of over 20 yards per catch during the 2022 college football season. With his speed, athleticism, and competitiveness, he can make a big impact in the upcoming NFL season. The Broncos had a stacked WR room, but the selection of Mims fills a top need in the draft. Now, this leaves no excuses for star QB Russell Wilson.

MARVIN MIMS, LET’S RIDE 🐎 The @Broncos select the @OU_Football WR at No. 63 overall.pic.twitter.com/18byDNAeUY — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) April 29, 2023

Round 3, Pick 67- LB Drew Sanders (Arkansas)

Grade: A

The Broncos made an excellent pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft by selecting Drew Sanders. He is a versatile linebacker from Arkansas. Sanders, who was a five-star prospect at Alabama before transferring, can play both outside and inside linebacker positions. This makes him a valuable addition to the team. With his explosiveness and length, Sanders can be impactful in both coverage and as a backfield disruptor.

Round 3, Pick 83- CB Riley Moss (Iowa)

Grade: B

The Broncos traded up to select Riley Moss, a cornerback from Iowa, in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. With 11 career interceptions and 26 pass breakups, Moss is undoubtedly a playmaker at the position. Additionally, his ability to play multiple roles adds value to his selection. However, there were potentially better options available on the board. Also, the Broncos had to give up a 2024 third-round pick and the 108th overall pick in this year’s class to move up.

Round 6, Pick 183- S JL Skinner (Boise State)

Grade: A

The Broncos found excellent value in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft by selecting JL Skinner. He is a safety from Boise State. Skinner was considered a top-100 player by several scouts. He has a similar playing style to Kyle Hamilton, the former first-rounder from Notre Dame. With his physicality and ability to fly downhill, Skinner can make an immediate impact on the team.

Round 7, Pick 257- C Alex Forsyth (Oregon)

Grade: A

The Broncos wrapped up their 2023 NFL Draft by selecting Alex Forsyth, a center from Oregon, in the seventh round. Forsyth had been an integral part of an impressive offensive line in Eugene. His mastery of leverage, technical excellence, and intelligence should make him an excellent addition to the Broncos. With a need for a center and great value in the seventh round, this was a solid pick for the Broncos.

Despite limited draft capital, Sean Payton and George Paton managed to assemble a great draft class. Marvin Mims at pick 63 was a great value. He possesses impressive skills as a vertical threat and is difficult to tackle after making a catch. Drew Sanders at pick 67 was an absolute steal, especially if Denver allows him to rush the passer from the edge. He could potentially be the biggest defensive steal of the draft. Riley Moss and JL Skinner are both highly productive players in the secondary with quick reflexes. Meanwhile, Alex Forsyth is a dependable run-blocker. Overall, the draft class was a net positive for the Broncos.