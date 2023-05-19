Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are definitely going strong. They killed any rumors of their break up on Thursday night when they were spotted in Manhattan. But they were also sharing the love with some heavy PDA.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly stand next to each other in front of Skylight Essex Crossing. They left the party they attended, hosted by Kourtney Kardashian and her husband, the Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker. The video shows Kelly with his arm around Fox as he massages her back. They’re also spotted holding hands walking around the city.

Allegedly, Kelly and Fox were “super affectionate” and couldn’t keep their hand off of each other. Apparently there was also some kissing action too. They’re definitely not looking like they’ll break up anytime soon.

This isn’t the first time people have speculated the couple might be done for good. In February of this year, Fox unfollowed Kelly and removed all photos of them together on her social media. She also quoted Beyonce’s Lemonade album—yes, that album about cheating. And for Kelly’s birthday party bash, Fox was mysteriously absent, fueling the rumors.

They haven’t been spotted together in a while, except for a photo taken earlier this month of the two of them in Hawaii. There was nothing to worry about all along.

Everything is falling back into place, notions of a break up go undisturbed for now. As well as Barker and Kardashian’s party, the two attended the red carpet event for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue release party. The event was also Thursday night in New York. Fox is one of the cover models.