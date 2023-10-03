Megan Rapinoe and OL Reign took on the North Carolina Courage in an intense NWSL matchup. Both teams were on the lower side of the playoff standings, so every point counted. The Reign trailed early but were able to tie things up. The defensive-focused game ended in a draw. Women's soccer star and Reign leader Rapinoe commented on the tough matchup after the contest.

“That's all there was, was defending in the second half. That was terrible. It just works out like that sometimes,” Rapinoe said via Just Women's Sports. “We obviously made tactical adjustments and [Manager Laura Harvey] did a great job setting us up.”

Admittingly. Rapinoe felt the OL Reign-North Carolina Courage defensive standoff was “weird.” The Courage managed an early goal that was tough for OL to bounce back from. Rapinoe admitted there was a shift that allowed her team to come back and tie the game.

“We put in a huge shift. Obviously that's not what we wanna be doing for an entire half but to get a point at home on a tough night was really big for the team,” she shared.

The shift was OL Reign positioned Emily Sonnet at the center, temporarily taking her from her usual midfield position. Fortunately, the adjustment worked, and Rapinoe's team left with their playoff hopes still alive.

Women's soccer star Megan Rapinoe seems to be pleased with her team's effort. The OL Reign have two more regular season games to stay in the NWSL Playoff race.

The NWSL Playoff quarterfinals will be played in late October, with the semifinals and championship taking place on November 5th and November 11th, respectively.