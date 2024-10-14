Grammy Award-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion has something exciting coming soon for the Hotties! She is set to release a feature-length documentary for Amazon MGM Studios titled “Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words.” The documentary will give an inside look at Megan Thee Stallion, her life, and her journey to becoming one of the most popular female rappers of this generation.

Emmy winner Nneka Onuorah will direct the documentary for TIME Studios, Roc Nation, and Nneka Productions. The synopsis for the film has already been released: “Follow the Houston native’s journey on the road to stardom as she tenaciously navigates fame, grief, pressure, and success. The documentary unpacks Megan’s most vulnerable moments in a powerful way that allows fans to meet the real Megan Pete.” Onuorah shared her excitement about working on the documentary with Variety.

“I feel so honored to work with Amazon MGM Studios, Roc Nation, and TIME Studios to share Megan’s story,” stated Onuorah. “Her raw and beautiful spirit really shines through in the film. She is a champion for all women who deserve their truth to be heard.”

As the documentary tells the story of her life, we hope to get a deeper glimpse of her life as an HBCU student. Megan Thee Stallion attended Prairie View A&M University for a brief time before transferring to Texas Southern University. It was at Prairie View that she gained recognition as a rapper after she posted videos of herself rapping on social media. She also performed as a Panther Doll while she was there. Megan Thee Stallion graduated from Texas Southern in 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in health administration.

This documentary adds to the list of major accomplishments from Megan Thee Stallion this year. She earned her third Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single with the song “Hiss” from her third studio album, “Megan.” Megan Thee Stallion performed and hosted at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, where she performed another hit song from her album, “Mamushi.”

“Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words” will debut Oct. 31 on Prime Video.