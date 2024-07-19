Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion has partnered with Bread of Life, Inc. to launch the Emergency Power Program through her Pete and Thomas Foundation, aimed at providing crucial aid to senior citizens across Houston in the wake of Hurricane Beryl, per a report by the Houston Chronicle.

“It's been painful to watch the elderly population in Houston suffer without electricity during these devastating storms. That's why we wanted to partner with Bread of Life to take a strategic approach to this problem and secure generators to help protect our senior citizens. We need to do our part to provide our elders with the best resources possible to withstand future emergencies,” Megan said in a heartfelt statement.

The Emergency Power Program will supply generators to senior citizens, ensuring they have access to electricity during future natural disasters. This initiative comes as a much-needed lifeline, especially for those most vulnerable in the community.

“We want to expand our support of the most vulnerable people in the city, and Hurricane Beryl, the derecho, and other storms have highlighted that our seniors are in dire need of assistance,” stated Rudy Rasmus, Executive Director and Founder of Bread of Life, Inc. “Through our partnership with Megan Thee Stallion and her Pete and Thomas Foundation, we hope to provide generators to senior personal care homes this hurricane season. Our goal is to provide generators to our most vulnerable seniors ahead of storms or other events that knock out power so there is no interruption in service.”

Megan, a lifelong Texas resident and an alumna of Texas Southern University, has always had a deep connection to her hometown and its residents. Before graduating from Texas Southern, she started her college career at Prairie View A&M University. She jumpstarted her rap career during her time at PVAMU.

Founded in 2022, the Pete and Thomas Foundation—named in honor of Megan's parents, Holly Thomas and Joseph Pete, Jr.—focuses on assisting women, children, senior citizens, and other underserved communities. The foundation's key areas include education, housing, health, and wellness.

This isn't Megan's first philanthropic venture aimed at making a significant impact. Last September, she partnered with Frito Lay's Flamin' Hot brand to create a scholarship for students at Texas Southern University. The campaign also featured an exclusive clothing line by streetwear designer Melody Ehsani, with proceeds going towards a new scholarship fund of up to $150,000. The goal was to help ease the student loan burdens for TSU students. In a surprise November visit, Megan announced the scholarship winners herself, bringing joy and relief to many young lives.

By combining their resources and expertise, Bread of Life and the Pete and Thomas Foundation aim to create a sustainable solution that will offer long-term benefits to Houston's senior citizens. The provision of generators is just the beginning, as both organizations plan to continue their efforts to ensure that the most vulnerable members of the community are protected and supported.