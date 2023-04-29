Days before King Charles III’s Coronation, Meghan Markle’s estranged family will release a TV interview that promises to reveal unseen footage and “home truths” about the Duchess of Sussex, the New York Post shares. Her father (Thomas Markle), half-sister (Samantha Markle), and half-brother (Thomas Markle Jr) will participate in the documentary-style show on Australia’s Channel 7, where they will attempt to debunk some of the claims made in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix tell-all series.
As the world prepares for the Coronation of King Charles III, in an exclusive new interview, Meghan Markle’s fractured US family pleads for a reunion, and one royal watcher drops another Prince Andrew bombshell.
7NEWS Spotlight – Sunday 8.30 on Channel 7 and @7plus pic.twitter.com/iz8qmEsEBY
— Channel 7 (@Channel7) April 28, 2023
The explosive interview will air on Sunday, April 30, just one week before the coronation. The Markle family’s last-ever interview aims to show their side of the story regarding Meghan’s love story and departure from the UK. A 57-second trailer of the upcoming show features bombshells that many anticipate causing a stir in the media.
3. Meghan Would Still Be A Waitress
Samantha Markle, the estranged half-sister of Meghan Markle, claimed that the Duchess of Sussex would still be working as a waitress if it wasn’t for their father’s help. Meghan worked as an actor before marrying Prince Harry in 2018 and struggled to make ends meet in the early 2000s.
In a 2017 interview with Vanity Fair, Meghan said that she had taken on odd jobs, including a stint as a hostess at a restaurant, to make ends meet. She credited her parents with being supportive and helping her along the way. The comments from Samantha Markle came in a teaser for an upcoming interview with Australia’s 7NEWS Spotlight.
2. Thomas Markle’s “Deathbed Plea”
Thomas Markle pleads to his daughter, the Duchess of Sussex, in the teaser interview with Australia’s 7NEWS Spotlight, saying “How can I fix this?” The 78-year-old can be seen holding a school photo of Meghan as a voiceover promoting the interview, set to air on Sunday, says: “Dad’s deathbed plea to the daughter he lost.” Reports that he staged paparazzi photos ahead of Meghan and Prince Harry’s 2018 wedding strained Thomas and Meghan’s relationship. In her and Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, Meghan addressed her father’s “betrayal,” and Netflix’s Harry & Meghan series also discussed Thomas’ paparazzi scandal.
1. Meghan Markle’s Relationship With Prince Harry Is “Toxic”
Samantha Markle, the 58-year-old estranged sister of Meghan Markle, who recently lost a defamation lawsuit against the royal, has claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a “toxic” and “unhealthy” relationship.
In the trailer, footage of Harry and Meghan walking together at various points in their relationship shows alongside Samantha’s voiceover. Samantha also speaks directly to the camera, saying, “It’s a toxic relationship.”
In March 2022, Samantha filed a lawsuit against Meghan, claiming that Meghan had defamed her by stating that they barely had a relationship and that a tabloid had paid Samantha handsomely to speak against her half-sister. However, a Florida court dismissed the case, which ruled that Meghan’s statements were purely her opinion and “not capable of being proved false.”
Ever since Meghan and Prince Harry went public, they haven’t had much peace of mind thanks to all the domestic and foreign press constantly feeding audiences negative perspectives. Sure, no one knows the full truth, but how much longer can those around Meghan and the Prince keep sending shots their way?