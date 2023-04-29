In a 2017 interview with Vanity Fair, Meghan said that she had taken on odd jobs, including a stint as a hostess at a restaurant, to make ends meet. She credited her parents with being supportive and helping her along the way. The comments from Samantha Markle came in a teaser for an upcoming interview with Australia’s 7NEWS Spotlight.

Samantha Markle, the estranged half-sister of Meghan Markle, claimed that the Duchess of Sussex would still be working as a waitress if it wasn’t for their father’s help. Meghan worked as an actor before marrying Prince Harry in 2018 and struggled to make ends meet in the early 2000s.

2. Thomas Markle’s “Deathbed Plea”

Thomas Markle pleads to his daughter, the Duchess of Sussex, in the teaser interview with Australia’s 7NEWS Spotlight, saying “How can I fix this?” The 78-year-old can be seen holding a school photo of Meghan as a voiceover promoting the interview, set to air on Sunday, says: “Dad’s deathbed plea to the daughter he lost.” Reports that he staged paparazzi photos ahead of Meghan and Prince Harry’s 2018 wedding strained Thomas and Meghan’s relationship. In her and Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, Meghan addressed her father’s “betrayal,” and Netflix’s Harry & Meghan series also discussed Thomas’ paparazzi scandal.

1. Meghan Markle’s Relationship With Prince Harry Is “Toxic”

Samantha Markle, the 58-year-old estranged sister of Meghan Markle, who recently lost a defamation lawsuit against the royal, has claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a “toxic” and “unhealthy” relationship.

In the trailer, footage of Harry and Meghan walking together at various points in their relationship shows alongside Samantha’s voiceover. Samantha also speaks directly to the camera, saying, “It’s a toxic relationship.”

In March 2022, Samantha filed a lawsuit against Meghan, claiming that Meghan had defamed her by stating that they barely had a relationship and that a tabloid had paid Samantha handsomely to speak against her half-sister. However, a Florida court dismissed the case, which ruled that Meghan’s statements were purely her opinion and “not capable of being proved false.”

Ever since Meghan and Prince Harry went public, they haven’t had much peace of mind thanks to all the domestic and foreign press constantly feeding audiences negative perspectives. Sure, no one knows the full truth, but how much longer can those around Meghan and the Prince keep sending shots their way?