Mark Cuban has never hidden his strong opinions about Donald Trump, but the Dallas Mavericks minority owner recently revealed the one situation that could actually push him into the presidential race.

Cuban, who stepped away from Shark Tank and sold his majority stake in the Mavericks to spend more time with his family, told reporters that he has no interest in politics, unless Trump tries to break the Constitution.

“I’m not going to do it,” Cuban said. “The only way I would is if Trump tried to run for a third term, because that’s just changing everything. That’s a true threat. But otherwise, I’m not going to put my family through that.” He noted that his kids are now teenagers and young adults, and this is a time he doesn’t want to take away from them.

For Cuban, family outweighs politics. He made clear that at the end of his life, he wants to look back knowing he gave his children space to thrive, not that he sacrificed everything for a campaign.

Cuban and Trump’s complicated history

Cuban and Trump first crossed paths in 2000 at a Super Bowl party at Mar-a-Lago, and their relationship has been laced with rivalry ever since. Both found mainstream fame through reality television. Trump helmed The Apprentice, where his “You’re fired” catchphrase became iconic and helped fuel his political rise. Cuban became a household name as a blunt yet charismatic investor on Shark Tank.

But their similarities end there. Cuban has consistently criticized Trump’s handling of the economy and foreign policy. During a NewsNation town hall, he blasted the former president’s trade war with China, arguing that tariffs backfired and forced the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates. He also attacked Trump’s handling of the pandemic, saying the White House downplayed the crisis while withholding resources.

Cuban believes Trump’s record proves he could beat him in an election, but insists he’s not eager to test that theory. The billionaire only sees himself stepping in if Trump attempts to defy the two-term limit set by the Constitution.

For now, Cuban seems content staying out of the political spotlight, but his warning sends a clear message: if Trump were to overstep, Cuban would be ready to challenge him head-on.