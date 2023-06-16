Melissa McCarthy was so nervous playing Matt Foley on Saturday Night Live. On Hot Ones, McCarthy opened up about her fear of filling the shoes of the late Chris Farley, per TooFab. One of Farley's recurring characters was Matt Foley the motivational speaker.

Melissa McCarthy opened up about her Saturday Night Live appearance: “I think the craziest thing I did is on the 40th [anniversary]. I was coming on to [Weekend Update] and it was with Tina Fey and Jane Curtain had come back. Amy [Poehler] was on it.”

“I was doing Chris Farley's ‘down by the river' guy,” she continued. “They found his coat, and they carefully took it in because they were like, ‘We don't want to alter it.'”

“So I was wearing it and fully dressed as Chris, I got so nervous, like I can't do what he did and I was afraid,” she said. “I didn't want to make fun of it, I didn't want to do a bad job.”

“The sweet stage manager came up and he grabbed my legs, and he goes, ‘Honey? Are you okay?' I've never had this happen. My knees were buckling,” said McCarthy.

“First of all, really really weird when you're like I am, not physically controlling my body in any way,” she continued. “I'm about to go live as somebody that I really hold in such high regard with three icons, three female comedians that I like. And he grabbed my legs, and I was like, ‘I'm fine! Fine!'”

“Then I just like steam train. I can't let him down. Then I did it but I truly was like I don't know when I get on the other side of the door if my legs are gonna work,” she concluded. “I was like I don't know where I am in the galaxy. I truly felt out of body.”