UFC Vegas 100: Neil Magny vs. Carlos Prates continues on the prelims with a fight in the women's bantamweight division between Melissa Mullins and promotional newcomer Klaudia Sygula. Mullins is coming off her first professional loss in her last fight meanwhile, Sygula is riding a six-fight winning streak as she comes into her promotional debut. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Mullins-Sygula prediction and pick.

Melissa Mullins (6-1) got a dominant victory in her UFC debut when she defeated Irina Alekseeva. However, that was short-lived when she took on Nora Cornolle who brutally knocked her out in the second round in her last fight. Now, “No Mess” will be looking to welcome Klaudia Sygula to the Octagon as she looks to get back on track this weekend at UFC Vegas 100.

Klaudia Sygula (6-1) suffered defeat in her first sanctioned MMA fight back in 2021 but has since won six straight fights. She most recently is coming off a win in a custom rules bout from a Polish MMA promotion FAME. Now, Sygula will be looking to continue her momentum and get a win in her UFC debut when she takes on Melissa Mullins this weekend at the UFC Apex.

Here are the UFC Vegas 100 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 100 Odds: Melissa Mullins-Klaudia Sygula Odds

Melissa Mullins: -258

Klaudia Sygula: +210

Over 2.5 rounds: -250

Under 2.5 rounds: +190

Why Melissa Mullins Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Nora Cornolle – KO/TKO R2

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 3 (3 KO/TKO)

Melissa Mullins is poised to secure a victory against Klaudia Sygula at UFC Vegas 100 this weekend, primarily due to her superior experience and tactical acumen. Mullins, a former IMMAF European silver medalist, boasts a strong amateur background with five consecutive wins in regional promotions before her UFC debut. Although she faced a setback in her second UFC fight, her initial performance showcased her ability to adapt and compete at a high level. Her striking and grappling skills are well-rounded, allowing her to effectively counter Sygula's techniques.

On the other hand, Sygula steps into this fight as a short-notice replacement, which may hinder her preparation and game plan. While she has an impressive record and has competed in various promotions, Mullins' familiarity with the UFC environment and her strategic mindset gives her an edge. With both fighters sharing identical records of 6-1, the stakes are high, but Mullins' experience and adaptability will likely lead her to victory on November 9.

Why Klaudia Sygula Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Yulia Kutsenko – KO/TKO R2

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 3 (2 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

Klaudia Sygula is set to defeat Melissa Mullins at UFC Vegas 100 this weekend, leveraging her youth and dynamic fighting style. At just 25 years old, Sygula brings a fresh energy and adaptability that can be crucial in the octagon. Her experience in various promotions, including FEN and MMA GP, has honed her skills in both striking and grappling, allowing her to seamlessly transition between different fighting styles. Sygula's ability to compete under custom rules and in bare-knuckle MMA showcases her versatility and readiness to face any challenge that comes her way.

Additionally, Sygula's short-notice entry into this fight should not be underestimated. While Mullins has a solid background as a former IMMAF competitor, Sygula’s recent momentum having won multiple fights in succession could give her the psychological edge. With both fighters sharing identical records of 6-1, the stakes are high, but Sygula's youthful vigor and diverse skill set position her as the likely victor on November 9.

Final Melissa Mullins-Klaudia Sygula Prediction & Pick

In a compelling bantamweight clash at UFC Vegas 100, Klaudia Syguła has a strong chance of upsetting Melissa Mullins. While Mullins has UFC experience, Syguła's momentum and well-rounded skill set could prove decisive. Syguła enters the Octagon on a six-fight win streak, showcasing her versatility across various promotions. Her IMMAF background has prepared her well for high-level competition. Syguła's ability to adapt to different rule sets, including bare-knuckle MMA, demonstrates her toughness and fight IQ. Mullins, coming off a loss to Nora Cornolle, may still be recovering mentally. The short-notice nature of this matchup could also work in Syguła's favor, as Mullins had been preparing for a different opponent. Look for Syguła to use her striking to keep Mullins at bay, mixing in takedown attempts to keep her guessing. Syguła's diverse experience and current momentum should carry her to a hard-fought decision victory, announcing herself as a promising new addition to the UFC's bantamweight division and one to look at for in the future.

Final Melissa Mullins-Klaudia Sygula Prediction & Pick: Klaudia Sygula (+210), Over 2.5 Rounds (-250)