Melvin Gordon is the No. 1 running back on the Denver Broncos depth chart, and he is expected to deliver a first-rate ground attack. Gordon’s production has not been stellar to this point.

The Denver offense has struggled as a whole, but the lack of a consistent running game has been a huge issue. Gordon has carried the ball 55 times for 301 yards and he has scored one rushing touchdown.

His 3.7 yards per carry mark has been problematic for the team, and former Denver great Terrell Davis has taken notice. The Hall of Fame running back believes that Gordon may nearing the end of his tenure as the team’s No. 1 running back if he doesn’t pick up his production in the very near future.

Via Broncos Wire:

“He knows that [this is] probably his last chance,” Said Davis in an interview with Sports Seriously’s Tony Anderson. “You just can’t afford to put the ball on the ground anymore. And if that happens, he knows what we all know. He’s probably not gonna be there.”

In addition to his lack of productivity, Gordon has fumbled the ball three times and the opposition has recovered two of those miscues.

Gordon has been a productive receiver throughout his eight-year career, but his numbers in that category are also down. He has caught 11 passes for 98 yards to this point in the season.

When Melvin Gordon was drafted with the 15th overall pick by the San Diego Chargers in 2015, his greatest asset was his speed and elusiveness. He no longer is at the top of his form in both of those areas, and that’s a big reason why his starting position appears to be at risk.

The Broncos acquired Latavius Murray earlier in the season from the New Orleans Saints, and the veteran running back carried the ball 15 times for 66 yards in Denver’s Week 6 loss to the Chargers. While Murray is not a speedster, he has power and is a solid north-south runner. He may be a better alternative as the team’s primary running back at this point.