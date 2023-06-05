Viktor Hovland is a winner again on the PGA TOUR after taking down Denny McCarthy and the rest of the field at Muirfield Village to come out on top of the 2023 the Memorial Tournament on Sunday. With that victory, Hovland also became just the third man to win a PGA TOUR event in each of the last four seasons, joining the pair of Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm in that exclusive club, per PGA TOUR Communications.

Hovland and McCarthy each finished the four rounds of the Memorial Tournament with a 7-under 281, with both pros firing a 71 in the final 18 holes. But Hovland edged out McCarthy in the playoff, by draining a par in the first hole of extra play.

“I’ve been playing well. I’ve just been trying to stay within myself and play my own game. Maybe before I would have fired at some pins I shouldn’t have fired at,” Hovland said after outlasting McCarthy and winning the Memorial Tournament (h/t FOX Sports).

Hovland began his streak with a win in the 2019-20 season at the Puerto Rico Open. The following season, he topped the Mayakoba Golf Classic presented by UNIFIN. And then in the last campaign, he won the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. The challenge now for Hovland is to win more than just one tournament in a season, which he's never done before in his PGA TOUR career.

He will have plenty of chances to accomplish that feat this year with several tournaments left on the PGA TOUR calendar, including the upcoming 2023 RBC Canadian Open in Toronto and the 2023 US Open in Los Angeles.