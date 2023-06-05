Rory McIlroy remains winless this year in the PGA TOUR after falling short at the 2023 Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village. McIlroy cracked the top 10 with a T-7 by shooting 3-under 285 overall, which would have been much better if it weren't for a bad final round in which he fired a 75.

Rory McIlroy ran into a rough stretch in the final nine holes, particularly from no. 12 to no. 14 in which he bogeyed three in a row. After finishing the 18th hole with a par, McIlroy was told by legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus that the both of them need to have a conversation.

“You and me need to talk sometime,” Nicklaus said to the Northern Irishman (h/t Kyle Porter of CBS Sports).

When it was all said and done at Muirfield, it was Viktor Hovland who was the last man standing. Hovland tied Denny McCarthy with a 7-under 281 after four rounds but emerged victorious in the playoff to come up with his first victory of the 2022-23 PGA TOUR season. Scottie Scheffler came in third with a 6-under 282, Si Woo Kim was fourth with a 5-under 283, while Andrew Putnam and Jordan Spieth each had a T-5 with 40-under 284.

Although he's still without a win this year in the PGA TOUR, Rory McIlroy already has one this season, thanks to his victory in last October's edition of THE CJ CUP in South Carolina. This season, Rory McIlroy is 8-for-10 with five top 10s and five top 25s.

The 2023 RBC Canadian Open in Toronto and the US Open in Los Angeles are coming up on the PGA TOUR schedule.