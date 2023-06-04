Viktor Hovland was not about to settle for a top-5 or runner-up finish in the Memorial Tournament. He came to the 17th hole Sunday trailing Denny Patterson by 2 strokes, and the 17th had not yielded a birdie all day.

VIK-TORY at Jack’s place! Viktor Hovland earns his fourth PGA Tour victory at The Memorial Tournament. pic.twitter.com/9OOCEOWBvK — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) June 4, 2023

Hovland buckled up and birdied the 17th, bringing his score to 7 under par, and when Patterson suffered his only bogey on the 18th, a playoff was secured. Hovland won the tournament with a par on the first extra hole, while Patterson's putt burned the edge and failed to drop.

It was a clutch performance from Hovland, who immediately was congratulated by tournament host Jack Nicklaus. The huge moment and victory put a huge smile on Hovland's face, as the 25-year-old Norway native secured the 4th victory of his PGA career at the Dublin, Ohio tournament.

"From Oslo to Ohio." ❤️ Viktor Hovland's winning moment was special @MemorialGolf. pic.twitter.com/6nut35ScXb — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 4, 2023

Patterson played a razor sharp round through the first 17 holes before hitting a troubled tee shot on 18th that led to his bogey. Hovland was able to outlast Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Si Woo Kim in addition to besting Patterson.

“I've been playing well, but I've just been trying to stay within myself and play my own game,” Hovland said during a post-round interview on CBS. “Maybe before I would have fired at some pins that I shouldn't have fired at. I just played smart, played my game and came up clutch this time. It feels even better after some close calls the last few months.”

Viktor Hovland showed great resolve during his final round. He had bogeyed a pair of holes late in the front 9 before turning things around on the back nine. The triumph allowed him to pocket the winner's share of $3.6 million and the Memorial Tournament trophy.