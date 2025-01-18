ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Memphis-Charlotte prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Memphis-Charlotte.

The Sunday slate in college basketball is not huge, with the NFL playoffs going on and various networks not wanting to have too many games on in the mid-afternoon and evening viewing windows. This game, however, is worth paying attention to. Memphis was a solid favorite over Temple in Philadelphia a few nights ago, but the Tigers — who have accomplished a lot this season — just weren't on top of their game, specifically on defense. They allowed almost 90 points to Temple and lost outright to the Owls. Forget about covering the spread; Memphis didn't even win the game.

We have seen this before from Memphis, and it continues to be an issue under coach Penny Hardaway: When this team is favored and is generally expected to not only win, but dominate, it serves up a clunker on occasion. We saw this earlier in the season with a decisive home-court loss to Arkansas State. Memphis was heavily favored relative to the spread and couldn't even win on the moneyline. Penny continues to struggle in these kinds of situations. Memphis is an aggressive, fearless underdog team. When Memphis is not expected to win, the Tigers regularly play with a chip on their shoulder and display the levels of energy and hunger which are needed to beat quality opposition in big-time college basketball. Yet, there are several games in a Memphis season — not just this one, but going back several years throughout Penny's tenure — in which the Tigers don't handle pressure and stress well. They tighten up and panic instead of relaxing and playing freely. The Temple loss was just the latest instance of that. Now Memphis stays on the road at Charlotte and will try to bounce back — not just with a win, but with a strong performance which restores the sense that this team can become really special in March.

Here are the Memphis-Charlotte College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Memphis-Charlotte Odds

Memphis: -12.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -850

Charlotte: +12.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +570

Over: 146.5 (-110)

Under: 146.5 (-110)

How to Watch Memphis vs Charlotte

Time: 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN2

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Memphis Will Cover The Spread/Win

Memphis should be really angry at itself. The Tigers made a mess of the Temple game, botching a night in which it should have been able to win comfortably. If the Tigers get right and snap back into focus for this game, they should be able to drill Charlotte. The 49ers are 0-5 in conference play and just aren't very good in any discernible way. This is a team Memphis should be able to curb-stomp if the Tigers are playing the right way. Memphis was always expected to win this game outright, but the Temple loss might give the Tigers the motivational push they need to not only win, but prove a point by winning huge on the road. Memphis could win here by 25, and no one would be terribly surprised.

Why Charlotte Will Cover The Spread/Win

Memphis as a favorite just doesn't deliver the goods most of the time. Charlotte isn't a good team, but you know the 49ers really want to show what they can do here at home, and they are getting over a dozen points. They can lose by 12 at home and still cover. That's an attractive bet.

Final Memphis-Charlotte Prediction & Pick

Picking Memphis in these situations isn't a winning move … and yet Charlotte is not very good. We're stumped here. Pass.

Final Memphis-Charlotte Prediction & Pick: Memphis -12.5