Memphis looks to continue their winning streak as they visit UTSA. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Memphis-UTSA prediction and pick.

Memphis comes into the game sitting at 7-1 on the year. They opened the year with a 3-0 record, including a win over Florida State. They would then fall 56-44 to Navy, but since then, Memphis has won four straight. Last time out, they faced Charlotte, coming away with a 33-28 win.

Meanwhile, UTSA comes into the game sitting at 3-5 on the year. They opened up with a win over Kennesaw State before losing two straight. They would then beat Houston Chrisitan. Since then, they have gone 1-3 in conference play, with the only win being over FAU. Still, two of the losses were by two or fewer points.

Here are the Memphis-UTSA College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Memphis-UTSA Odds

Memphis: -7.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -265

UTSA: +7.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +215

Over: 61.5 (-110)

Under: 61.5 (-110)

How to Watch Memphis vs. UTSA

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Memphis Could Cover The Spread/Win

Seth Henigan leads the Memphis offense this year. He is 197 for 305 passing for 2,078 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has four interceptions on the year and has been sacked 11 times. Henigan has also been solid on the ground. He has run for 85 yards this year and a score this year.

In the receiving game, Roc Taylor has led the way. He has 38 receptions for 547 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Demeer Blankumsee has 28 receptions for 335 yards and three scores. Rounding out the top receivers is tight end Anthony Landphere. Landphere has 23 receptions for 261 yards and two scores. Overall, seven different receivers have brought in touchdown receptions, while seven receivers have over 100 yards and seven have over ten receptions.

Memphis is 54th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 57th in opponent yards per game. They are 34th against the rush and 87th against the pass. Chandler Martin has led the way. He leads the team with 63 tackles while having six sacks, three pass breakups, an interception, and three fumble recoveries. Further, he returned one for a touchdown. Davion Ross has also been solid, with six pass breakups and two interceptions.

Why UTSA Could Cover The Spread/Win

Owen McCown has led the UTSA offense this year. He has completed 185 of 302 passes this year for 2,084 yards. Further, he has thrown 16 touchdowns this year, while being intercepted just four times. He has been sacked 20 times this year though. McCown has also run in a touchdown this year. The top target has been Willie McCoy. He has brought in 21 receptions this year for 418 yards and three touchdowns. Further, Devin McCuin has 37 receptions for 279 yards and four touchdowns. Finally, tight end Houston Thomas has 20 receptions for 347 yards and a score.

In the running game, Robert Henry has led the way. He has run 86 times this year for 346 yards and three touchdowns. Further, Brandon High Jr. has run 46 times for 293 yards and three scores. Finally, Kevorian Barnes has 57 carries for 176 yards and a touchdown.

UTSA is 120th in the nation in opponent points per game this year. They are 73rd in opponent yards per game this year while sitting 12th against the rush and sitting 129th against the pass. Jimmori Robinson has led the way this year. He has 5.5 sacks on the year while forcing two fumbles and recovering a fumble. Owen Pewee has also been solid. He has two sacks, a forced fumble, two pass breakups, and two interceptions. UTSA has 26 sacks on the year, while they have 12 takeaways.

Final Memphis-UTSA Prediction & Pick

Memphis has passed the ball well this year. They are 39th in passing yards per game while sitting 13th in interception percentage and 23rd in sack percentage. UTSA has struggled against the pass. They are 129th against the pass this year and 85th in interception percentage. Memphis is 4-4 against the spread this year, but just 1-4 in the last five. Still, UTSA is just 2-6 against the spread this year. Further, UTSA has yet to cover as an underdog this year, going 0-3, and missing the spread by an average of 19.33 points each time. One of the major issues for UTSA has been turnovers. When they turn the ball over more than once, they have not won or covered this year. Meanwhile, Memphis is 23rd in the nation in takeaways per game this year, with 1.9 per game on the season. If Memphis can get two turnovers, they should cover in this game with ease.

Final Memphis-UTSA Prediction & Pick: Memphis -7.5 (-105)