UFC 306 is set up to be one of the biggest events in combat sports history, not just on the UFC's calendar in 2024. The event is such a big deal because it will be the first live sporting event in the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC 306 is coined “Riyadh Season Noche,” and the fight night honoring Mexican Independence Day will be a celebration for Mexican fighters. However, the main event will not include fighters from Mexico. Instead, Sean O'Malley will take on Merab Dvalishvili in the headliner.

Dvalishvili's net worth is $1.5 million in 2024, and in this article, we are going to detail how he came to his net worth while looking at why he is worthy of main-eventing one of the biggest UFC events ever.

Merab Dvalishvili's net worth in 2024 (estimate): $1.5 million

Merab Dvalishvili, the number one ranked contender in the UFC's bantamweight division, has a net worth of $1.5 million. He has come a long way from where he started. Dvalishvili is originally from Tbilisi, Georgia, and he comes from humble beginnings. When Dvalishvili emigrated to the United States, he couldn't train full-time, so he worked as a construction worker. A picture from that job has gone viral over the years, and it shows how far the fighter nicknamed “The Machine” has come.

The majority of the Georgian's career earnings have come from his time inside of the octagon. As he built his name up in MMA, Dvalishvili didn't make a ton of money, but he has earned triple-digit paydays in each of his last four fights. Dvalishvili reportedly made $136,000 against Marlon Moraes, $204,000 against Jose Aldo, $211,000 against Petr Yan, and $221,000 in his most recent fight against Henry Cejudo.

During his time in the UFC, Dvalishvili has earned two performance bonuses. Early in his career he was awarded a Fight of the Night bonus for submitting Ricky Simon, and in the most iconic fight of his career against Moraes, The Machine earned a Performance of the Night bonus.

Dvalishvili also earns revenue from sponsors. He has endorsements from StarPro Combat, Nabeglavi, Syndicate MMA, GA Logistics LLC, Pomona Organic Products, Panini America, AMC Hyundai-Las Vegas, Desert 215 Superstore, and 31Betsocial, according to sportskeeda.

Dvalishvili's joyful personality and sense of humor have made him a fan favorite and landed him plenty of endorsement deals. It has also helped him grow his social media platforms. It is unknown how much the fighter makes from social media, but the funny skits he posts lead to lots of pageviews, and it is safe to assume that Dvalishvili does make some additional money on Instagram, TikTok, etc.

Merab Dvalishvili's UFC career

Merab Dvalishvili has the biggest fight of his life ahead of him. The 135-pounder will be fighting for the championship belt against arguably the biggest star in the UFC, Sean O'Malley. The two's bout is at a huge stage, too. UFC 306: Riyadh Season Noche, is at the Sphere, and Dana White has promised a spectacle.

O'Malley is on a quest to becoming the best bantamweight ever, but Dvalishvili seems like the fighter most likely to prevent that from happening. He has endless stamina, unmatched takedown ability, and relentless aggression. These traits give Dvalishvili a legitimate chance at dethroning O'Malley, despite the champion's elite striking ability.

Dvalishvili has earned this opportunity to fight in such an important stage. He is 17-4 as a fighter, and although he lost his first two UFC matches, he has since won 10 straight. That win streak is tied for the third longest for active UFC fighters.

Terrion Ware, Brad Katona, Casey Kenney, Gustavo Lopez, John Dodson, and Cody Stamann all fell victim to Dvalishvili's gas tank, as they all lost to him via unanimous decisions. Dvalishvili really made a name for himself when he proved he could finish his opponents, though.

That proof came in the form of a knockout victory against Marlon Moraes. Moraes had Dvalishvili on the ropes and nearly ended him, but The Machine was able to endure and ended up completing one of the best comebacks in UFC history. Since then, Dvalishvili has only taken on UFC legends.

He fought Jose Aldo, arguably the best featherweight ever, but Dvalishvili made easy work of him. The number one contender even beat Petr Yan in a more dominant fashion than the current champion did when they squared off. Dvalishvili's most recent fight was against Henry Cejudo. Cejudo is a former Olympic gold medalist and one of only four UFC fighters to hold championship belts from two divisions simultaneously.

Dvalishvili's wrestling was on full display against Cejudo, and it earned him a title fight. However, Aldo and Cejudo weren't in their primes against Dvalishvili. That makes his fight against O'Malley by far the toughest of his career. The precision and power in which O'Malley throws punches and kicks is unmatched in the 135-pound division. Additionally, O'Malley has proven to be exceptional at defending takedowns.

The two have had a rivalry for years. Dvalishvili is friends and training partners with Aljamain Sterling. The former champion lost his belt to O'Malley, and Dvalishvili is seeking to avenge his teammate. The two have been talking trash throughout the buildup to their fight, and fans will never forget when Dvalishvili stole O'Malley's jacket.

UFC 306 is set up to be one of the biggest PPV events ever, and these two will surely deliver a classic performance. A win would skyrocket Merab Dvalishvili's net worth, but were you surprised by how much he is currently worth in 2024?