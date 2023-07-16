With WNBA All-Star weekend in full swing, the biggest theme of the event has been the return of Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner. Griner was one of the top vote getters for the WNBA All-Star Game and was selected by Breanna Stewart in the WNBA All-Star draft. Griner got off to a hot start to the game much to the delight of the packed house at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay. She finished the first half with ten points and four rebounds in 12 minutes of play. Brittney Griner also threw down a monster dunk in transition that got the crowd hyped up.

"BG IS BACK!" Brittney Griner throws it down for Team Stewart 💥#WNBAAllStarpic.twitter.com/TmRYgWSzE4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 16, 2023

Brittney Griner's return hasn't just been the theme of the WNBA All-Star Game, but of the WNBA season in general. And despite being away from the game for almost two years, Griner has not lost a beat. She had some early injury issues this season but has otherwise looked like her former dominant self. The Mercury have not played well though during the first half of the season. They currently hold the worst record in the league and they parted ways with head coach Vanessa Nygaard.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In 16 games for the Mercury so far this season, Griner has been averaging 19.5 points per game, 6.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.9 blocked shots. She has splits of 60.6 percent shooting from the field, 20 percent from the three-point line and 77.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Her field goal percentage is a career-high.

The Mercury are not completely out of the playoff picture just yet, and they'll need continued phenomenal play from Brittney Griner to get there, and maybe a dunk or two.