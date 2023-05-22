A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The WNBA has always struggled with attracting big crowds to its games. Not even the first home game of Brittney Griner after getting released from a Russian prison was enough to sell out the contest between the Phoenix Mercury and the Chicago Sky on Sunday at Footprint Center.

Mercury head coach Vanessa Nygaard was not too happy about the crowd turnout in Phoenix’s season home-opener, and she made sure to get that point across.

“I mean, it was great. But like honestly, c’mon now LA. We didn’t sell out the arena for BG?” Nygaard said about the turnout during the first home game back of Brittney Griner (h/t Ryan Gaydos of Fox News). “Like, I expected more, you know, to be honest. Right, it was great, it was loud. But how was it not a sellout? How was it not a sellout?”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Footprint Center has a capacity of 17,071, while the official attendance at the Sky-Mercury game was only 14,040. Still, that was nearly doubled Phoenix’s season average of 7,974 in 2022, per Statista.

As for the game itself, Brittney Griner showed she’s still got it, finishing with game-high 27 points while shooting 9-for-13 from the field to go with 19 rebounds and four blocks in 31 minutes of action, albeit in a 75-69 loss. Diana Taurasi added 16 points on 5-for-17 shooting.

Brittney Griner and the Mercury are winless through two games so far in the 2023 WNBA regular season and they will look to finally end their slump on Thursday with another home game versus the Minnesota Lynx.