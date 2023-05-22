Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner had tears in her eyes before her first regular-season home game.

By the third quarter, she was elated.

Griner hit a 3-pointer that energized the Phoenix crowd. She went down the court, high-fived teammates and turned to the Footprint Center fans and yelled, “I’m back!”

Brittney Griner’s team did not win the game, falling to the Chicago Sky 75-69. But Griner’s return won the night.

In her postgame press conference, Griner was joined by Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Rodger Carstens. The two embraced before Griner took the podium in front of more media members that were present for the Phoenix Suns’ NBA playoff run.

While Griner addressed the media, her wife, Cherelle, stood nearby. She had her wife, Carstens and her parents in attendance for the game, which she said she will not forget.

Brittney Griner on playing in front of her parents and wife, Cherelle in today’s game: “Didn’t know when that was going to happen, if it would happen… it could have been a lot different. “That got me choked up.” #Mercury pic.twitter.com/zakzZchZ7W — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) May 21, 2023

“I didn’t know when that was going to happen, if it would happen,” Griner said, “depending on how long it was. It could have been a lot different.

“So just having them here, spending time with them, playing in front of them, that got me choked up.”

The Mercury star had a terrific game. She had 27 points on 9-of-13 shooting and made eight of nine attempts from the free-throw line. Brittney Griner also had 10 rebounds and four blocks.

She improved from Friday’s season-opener against the Sparks, when she had 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting with six rebounds.

More importantly, Brittney Griner said she feels like she can move on from her Russia experience and toward the present.

“We didn’t get the outcome that we wanted, but I definitely feel like, finally, we can get to basketball,” Griner said.

Brittney Griner and the Mercury will next face the Minnesota Lynx Thursday.