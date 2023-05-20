The Phoenix Mercury and center Brittney Griner lost their WNBA season debut against the Los Angeles Sparks, 94-71 Friday night at Crypto.com Arena.

But Griner and Phoenix won the hearts of the viewers.

Brittney Griner played in her first WNBA regular-season game in over a year. She was detained in Russia Feb. 2022 and released from the country in December.

In her return, Griner led the Mercury with 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting. She also had six rebounds and four blocks.

After the game, Griner said it was “amazing” to receive cheers from Sparks fans. Via Joseph D’Hippolito of The Guardian:

“I definitely felt that,” Griner said. “I didn’t experience that for a while.”

Brittney Griner logged 25 minutes Friday night. She performed well even though she just played her first WNBA game in over a year last week in the preseason.

Griner spoke about those challenges.

“It’s hard just taking a break anyway between seasons,” she said. “I remember I had a month off one time, and I thought it was death.

“By the All-Star game (in July), I hope to be exactly where I want to be, just being able to play — I mean, I’m going to regret this — 40 minutes, just getting back to how it was before all this happened.”

The Mercury will play their first regular-season game at Footprint Center in Phoenix Sunday. The game will likely draw plenty of fans who are curious to see Griner’s return.

Friday’s game captured the attention of the country since Vice President Kamala Harris was in attendance.

Harris spoke to the Mercury and Sparks pregame.

“Thank you for all that you did in supporting Brittney,” Harris said. “Because I know that was rough, and that was so difficult for you. A team is a team, that’s family.”

Sunday’s game between the Mercury and Sparks will tip off at 1 p.m. PT. You can buy tickets for the game here.