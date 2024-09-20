Diana Taurasi was honored after the Phoenix Mercury's last home game of the regular season, as this may be the last time they see her play on their home court. Taurasi just played in her 20th WNBA season, and after the game, she gave a touching speech, which also felt like she could be hinting at retirement.

“If it is the last time, it felt like the first,” Taurasi said.

Taurasi thanked her teammates, coaches, and the city of Phoenix for what they've done for her throughout her career.

“I want to thank every single coach, every single player, every single person that’s put on a WNBA jersey because it takes the village,” Taurasi said. “For everyone who played before this league is where it is now — we’re thankful for you guys and we’re thankful for the next generation.”

Mercury honor Diana Taurasi in possible last home game

Many people close to Diana Taurasi came to the Phoenix Mercury's last home game to honor her, including her teammates and coaches from high school, college, and from the WNBA.

“When it came to basketball, I can't tell you how much support I have from my family, extended family, coaches, friends, and ex-teammates,” Taurasi said. “There was something nice about being on the court today and I don't have a big circle. It's a small circle, but they were all there today and it was pretty cool.”

As the Mercury are still on the road to winning a championship this year, her current teammates are still learning from her and what she brings to the game. Last week, Natasha Cloud spoke about the lessons she learned from Taurasi while playing alongside her.

“As a teammate, I think the greatest thing that I'm learning from DT is how to lead and how to be a leader,” Cloud said. “She's the most humble person. I know we all have a little bit of cockiness and swagger to us we have to be great at what we do but DT stops and talks to everyone.”