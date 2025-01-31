When Brittney Griner and Kevin Durant crossed paths in 2023, it sparked a special moment. The former Phoenix Mercury center and current Phoenix Suns forward shared that moment ahead of Durant's first game in Phoenix. After spending the previous four seasons with the Brooklyn Nets, he was traded to the Suns.

Since then, he's continued his dominant stretch. Meanwhile, Griner continued her dominant stretch. Since returning in the 2023 WNBA season, Griner helped fans remember how she was so dominant. In her first season back, she averaged 17.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game.

Considering she hadn't played basketball in nearly a year, it was quite impressive. Before the 2024 season, Griner took a pay cut to stay with the Mercury. Once their season ended in the playoffs, she tested free agency for the first time. Then, Griner left the Mercury and signed with the Atlanta Dream. It caught many off guard, including Durant.

However, he explained after Wednesday's game about his initial reaction to Griner joining a new squad.

“Yeah, I was definitely shocked to see that,” Durant said. “That's just part of professional sports, but BG has just been a staple here in the city for so long. It's kind of weird seeing her with a new team, but everybody needs to change. Everybody wants to explore different parts of the country and live in different parts and play basketball in different parts of the country.

“Atlanta is an incredible vibe, an incredible place, and a great basketball town. She's gonna impact that city just as much as just her presence. I loved getting to play in the same city as her for the last couple of years. She's been a good friend of mine for a while.”

Kevin Durant understands why Brittney Griner left the Mercury

If anyone understands leaving a franchise and going to another, it's Durant. He left the Oklahoma City Thunder at the end of the 2015-16 season and joined the Golden State Warriors. It left fans in shambles and had many resenting Durant for his decision. However, as he's mentioned multiple times, he needed a change of scenery.

The same can be said for Griner. She spent 11 seasons with the Mercury and compiled a Hall-of-Fame career. She leads the franchise in all-time blocks and rebounds while ranking second in all-time points. Not to mention, the 2014 WNBA championship she won with the 29-5 Mercury squad. At the time, that was the best regular season record in WNBA history.

Still, the end of the 2024 season presented many questions. Would Griner return to Phoenix? As evidenced by her move, she made a decision that was best for her career. The same instance happened with Durant. However, people reacted differently to Durant's decision vs Griner's.

Brittney Griner signing with the Dream comes as a shock

Although making a career move is common for most players, something of this magnitude wasn't expected. After all, Griner stayed for 11 seasons. Plus, the Dream have a talented roster, but one that might not fit her play style. For instance, new Atlanta head coach Karl Smesko is about pace and space.

Griner primarily dominates in the paint and on the low block. Her height, quick feet, and ball fakes make her a threat. Plus, her physicality can match up with just about any center or forward. Still, pairing up with guards like Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray brings a variety of promise.

Regardless if it's a personal choice or a chance to win a WNBA title, Griner made the decision that feels best for her. At the end of the day, as Durant said, she'll leave the city of Atlanta better than she left it with her on and off-the-court presence.